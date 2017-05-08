More troops deployed as flood situation improves gradually in...
As water levels in Quebec showed signs of dropping slightly Tuesday, authorities urged people to be patient and warned the situation will not return to normal for several weeks. "The situation won't improve overnight," said Quebec Public Security Minister Martin Coiteux.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Northern Life.
Comments
Add your comments below
Manitoba Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The Walker Theatre's journey to The Burt
|12 hr
|Randy Back-Door Man
|1
|The view of conservatism outside the Ottawa bubble
|21 hr
|Rhoda Ambrosia - ...
|1
|Winnipeg bike bridge input welcomed
|Mon
|Gayboys4david
|10
|Posted: 45 minutes agoComments (0)Gas prices al...
|May 7
|Pea under the SHELL
|1
|A month later, Winnipeg still doesn't know impl...
|May 4
|PILASTER FILMON I...
|1
|Get to know Nadia Kidwai, the new host of CBC M...
|May 4
|Kelly Leech Conse...
|1
|Use of force by Winnipeg police most often invo...
|May 3
|Jfk
|4
Find what you want!
Search Manitoba Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC