Micheline Berard from Portage la Prairie dances during the Brandon...
Micheline Berard from Portage la Prairie dances during the Brandon University All Nations Graduation Pow Wow on the front lawn of Brandon University in a 2015 photo. Both BU and Assiniboine Community College have seen an increase in indigenous students graduating, as well as a bump in enrolment.
