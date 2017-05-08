Manitoba's police watchdog concludes ...

Manitoba's police watchdog concludes that no charges necessary after standoff in Anola

Manitoba's civilian police watchdog has concluded there are no grounds for charges after an RCMP standoff near Anola, Manitoba left a man dead in January. "RCMP officers responded appropriately and did everything possible to de-escalate the matter and negotiate a peaceful surrender," the Independent Investigation Unit of Manitoba said in a news release Monday.

