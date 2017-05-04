Manitobans named to national junior m...

Manitobans named to national junior men's volleyball team

7 hrs ago

A pair of Manitobans have been chosen to wear the maple leaf as part of Canada's junior men's volleyball team. St. Andrews setter Mikael Clegg and Steinbach left side Eric Loeppky are among the 14 players named to the national roster.

Manitoba

