Manitobans eye opportunity in marijua...

Manitobans eye opportunity in marijuana legalization

Next Story Prev Story
22 min ago Read more: CBC News

With the legalization of marijuana on the way to Canada in 2018, Brad Wither looked at his family farm located just south of Winnipeg and saw a business opportunity. The 26-year-old labourer wants to become a licenced marijuana producer, hoping to get in on the medical marijuana side of the business to be ahead of the pack when it's legal.

Start the conversation, or Read more at CBC News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Manitoba Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Winnipeg bike bridge input welcomed 5 hr Thousands 8
News Posted: 45 minutes agoComments (0)Gas prices al... 12 hr Pea under the SHELL 1
News A month later, Winnipeg still doesn't know impl... Thu PILASTER FILMON I... 1
News Get to know Nadia Kidwai, the new host of CBC M... May 4 Kelly Leech Conse... 1
News Use of force by Winnipeg police most often invo... May 3 Jfk 4
News Family of missing Winnipeg man worried for his ... May 3 DAVID BALLS OF BRASS 2
News Brief relief promised for six Canadians with ra... May 3 Old Millennia Tramp 1
See all Manitoba Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Manitoba Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. North Korea
  3. Iran
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Mexico
  1. Health Care
  2. Syria
  3. Gunman
  4. Egypt
  5. South Korea
More from around the web
 

Manitoba

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,106 • Total comments across all topics: 280,844,334

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC