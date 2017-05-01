Manitoba sets up reception centre for asylum-seeking border crossers
The Manitoba government is transforming a former seniors residence into a reception centre for asylum-seekers who walk across the border. The centre is being set up in Gretna, Man., an official border crossing close to Emerson where refugee claimants have been walking through fields to reach Canada from the United States.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Brandon Sun.
Add your comments below
Manitoba Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Bridge a 'game changer' for Winnipeg cyclists, ...
|7 hr
|Gale Asker - Fund...
|4
|3 arrested after shots fired in East Kildonan, ...
|17 hr
|Wps can suck it
|2
|Ellen Gibb: Canada's oldest person turns 112
|17 hr
|Underlined and ta...
|2
|Winkler Mosque
|21 hr
|Annie
|2
|Ritchot Mayor resigns amid scandal
|21 hr
|Annie
|2
|Manitoba insurance takes back Star Trek fan's p...
|23 hr
|chugs are POS
|8
|'We knew this was coming': Manitoba lumber comp...
|Sat
|Waikiki Vermin
|6
Find what you want!
Search Manitoba Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC