Manitoba sets up reception centre for...

Manitoba sets up reception centre for asylum-seeking border crossers

Next Story Prev Story
20 min ago Read more: Brandon Sun

The Manitoba government is transforming a former seniors residence into a reception centre for asylum-seekers who walk across the border. The centre is being set up in Gretna, Man., an official border crossing close to Emerson where refugee claimants have been walking through fields to reach Canada from the United States.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Brandon Sun.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Manitoba Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Bridge a 'game changer' for Winnipeg cyclists, ... 7 hr Gale Asker - Fund... 4
News 3 arrested after shots fired in East Kildonan, ... 17 hr Wps can suck it 2
News Ellen Gibb: Canada's oldest person turns 112 17 hr Underlined and ta... 2
Winkler Mosque 21 hr Annie 2
Ritchot Mayor resigns amid scandal 21 hr Annie 2
News Manitoba insurance takes back Star Trek fan's p... 23 hr chugs are POS 8
News 'We knew this was coming': Manitoba lumber comp... Sat Waikiki Vermin 6
See all Manitoba Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Manitoba Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. North Korea
  4. Egypt
  5. Afghanistan
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Mexico
  3. Health Care
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Letterman
More from around the web
 

Manitoba

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,033 • Total comments across all topics: 280,698,568

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC