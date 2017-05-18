Manitoba school's powwow club teaches dance, culture, reconciliation
West St. Paul School Grade 8 student Michael Esquash Jr. , Weekend Morning Show host Nadia Kidwai, Grade 4 teacher Alyssa Talbot and Grade 4 teacher Billie Cross talk reconciliation and powwow on Saturday morning. With music, regalia and a lot of fun, a powwow club in a school just outside Winnipeg is bringing reconciliation into the classroom.
