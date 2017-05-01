Manitoba premier defends Gretna reception centre for asylum seekers
Manitoba Premier Brian Pallister says temporarily housing refugee claimants in Gretna takes some of the pressure off other communities that are dealing with an influx of asylum seekers. Manitoba Premier Brian Pallister says he understands the concerns some Gretna residents have about asylum seekers staying in their small border community, but the province must uphold its responsibility under international agreements to help those seeking refugee status.
