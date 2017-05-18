Manitoba man charged after girl, 2, found safe
An Amber Alert that had been issued for a missing northern Ontario girl has been cancelled after she was found safe, police say. A Brandon, Man., man is facing a slew of charges after fleeing with a two-year-old girl, Ontario Provincial Police say.
