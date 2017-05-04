Manitoba Families Minister Scott Fielding speaks to the crowd...
Manitoba Families Minister Scott Fielding speaks to the crowd gathered at the corner of Brandon Avenue and 22nd Street on Friday to signal the start of construction on a 63-unit affordable housing co-op for seniors. The project is a partnership between the city, province and federal government.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Brandon Sun.
Comments
Add your comments below
Manitoba Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|A month later, Winnipeg still doesn't know impl...
|Thu
|PILASTER FILMON I...
|1
|Get to know Nadia Kidwai, the new host of CBC M...
|Thu
|Kelly Leech Conse...
|1
|Use of force by Winnipeg police most often invo...
|Wed
|Jfk
|4
|Family of missing Winnipeg man worried for his ...
|Wed
|DAVID BALLS OF BRASS
|2
|Brief relief promised for six Canadians with ra...
|May 3
|Old Millennia Tramp
|1
|Bridge a 'game changer' for Winnipeg cyclists, ...
|May 1
|Gale Asker - Fund...
|4
|3 arrested after shots fired in East Kildonan, ...
|Apr 30
|Wps can suck it
|2
Find what you want!
Search Manitoba Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC