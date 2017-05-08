Man shot in Winnipeg, rushed to hospital in critical condition
Police say a man was found at a North End intersection on Sunday morning with a gunshot would to his midsection. Police were called around 6:45 a.m. to the intersection of Mountain Avenue and Aikins Street, where they found the man with a gunshot would to his midsection, said Const.
