Man charged in fatal drive-by shooting at Stradbrook and Donald
Police called the shooting of Theodoros Belayneh and Biniam Fitur a targeted hit, saying 'there's no doubt about it, their intention was to kill the occupants of that vehicle.' A second person has been charged in connection to a drive-by shooting that left one man dead and another critically injured in Winnipeg last November.
Start the conversation, or Read more at CBC News.
Add your comments below
Manitoba Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|10 made-in-Manitoba gifts for Mother's Day
|4 hr
|PILASTER in COSTA...
|1
|Tax-efficient strategies for stretching your ne...
|5 hr
|PILASTER Out of C...
|1
|Snowden Critical Of Comey Firing In Speech To C...
|Thu
|Comey a KarmaCham...
|3
|'Whole body was smoking:' Kids throw dog into f...
|Thu
|Kim Jong is ILL
|1
|Winnipeg bike bridge input welcomed
|Wed
|LITTER PEG
|11
|Asylum seeker charged with assault says he's no...
|Wed
|CBC GEY NEWS at 11
|1
|The Walker Theatre's journey to The Burt
|May 9
|Randy Back-Door Man
|1
Find what you want!
Search Manitoba Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC