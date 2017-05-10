Man charged in fatal drive-by shootin...

Man charged in fatal drive-by shooting at Stradbrook and Donald

Police called the shooting of Theodoros Belayneh and Biniam Fitur a targeted hit, saying 'there's no doubt about it, their intention was to kill the occupants of that vehicle.' A second person has been charged in connection to a drive-by shooting that left one man dead and another critically injured in Winnipeg last November.

