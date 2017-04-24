Man, 31, dead after ATV hits trees so...

Man, 31, dead after ATV hits trees southeast of Portage la Prairie

A man, 31, died after his ATV hit a group of trees near Portage la Prairie, Man., on Saturday evening. A 31-year-old man is dead and alcohol is considered a factor after the all-terrain vehicle he was riding hit a group of trees southeast of Portage la Prairie, Man., on Saturday evening.

Manitoba

