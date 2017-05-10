Male Approaches 9-year-old Girl in Steinbach
Yesterday, Steinbach RCMP responded to a call that an unknown male had approached a 9-year-old girl living on Maplewood Street in Steinbach and had attempted to persuade her to come with him. Police say that around "4:00 PM the male possibly followed the girl home from Elmdale School and then stood in the yard at her residence with a red camera.
