Maguire, Sopuck cast votes for O'Toole in Tory leadership race
Conservative leadership candidate Erin O'Toole, pictured during a debate in Toronto in April, has the support of Westman MPs Larry Maguire and Robert Sopuck. Having never wavered in their support for Erin O'Toole, Westman MPs Larry Maguire and Robert Sopuck have already cast their votes in the Conservative Party of Canada leadership race.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Brandon Sun.
Add your comments below
Manitoba Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|1st city to ban smoking inside restaurants, Win...
|2 hr
|cough cough hack OMG
|78
|Winnipeg police ID victim in Central Park-area ...
|2 hr
|King of Kapyon
|3
|Winnipeg mail carrier says he was pressured to ...
|3 hr
|Pip
|3
|Westjet B737 at Winnipeg on May 16th 2017, runw...
|Wed
|WESTJET 737 Flyer
|1
|Immigrants to Canada helped build the nation
|Wed
|Portly in McNeil
|3
|Canadian actor Adam Beach walks a fine line as ...
|Wed
|Transient Jobs Pi...
|6
|Organizers working behind the scenes to find ma...
|Wed
|Walter Weird Cons...
|12
Find what you want!
Search Manitoba Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC