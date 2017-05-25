Maguire, Sopuck cast votes for O'Tool...

Maguire, Sopuck cast votes for O'Toole in Tory leadership race

21 hrs ago Read more: Brandon Sun

Conservative leadership candidate Erin O'Toole, pictured during a debate in Toronto in April, has the support of Westman MPs Larry Maguire and Robert Sopuck. Having never wavered in their support for Erin O'Toole, Westman MPs Larry Maguire and Robert Sopuck have already cast their votes in the Conservative Party of Canada leadership race.

Manitoba

