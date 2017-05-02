Let's talk about water: A 'family sty...

Let's talk about water: A 'family style in depth conversation' this Saturday

This weekend brings an opportunity to have a fruitful and educational discussion about the water situation in Michigan. It's called "When the Tap Runs Dry," and it's sponsored by Detroit Water Activists Demeeko Williams and At Peace Makita from Hydrate Detroit, and hosted by Young Men-N-Motion.

Start the conversation,

