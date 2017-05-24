Justin Trudeau builds a pillow fort with kid, makes our hearts burst
The Canadian prime minister did the coolest thing with a young contest winner, and we're super jealous about it. Five-year-old Bella from Thompson, Manitoba was the lucky winner of CBC Kids ' "Prime Minister for a Day" contest.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Mashable.
Comments
Add your comments below
Manitoba Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|1st city to ban smoking inside restaurants, Win...
|32 min
|ADDICTIONS KILL
|71
|Immigrants to Canada helped build the nation
|6 hr
|Portly in McNeil
|3
|Canadian actor Adam Beach walks a fine line as ...
|14 hr
|Transient Jobs Pi...
|6
|Organizers working behind the scenes to find ma...
|14 hr
|Walter Weird Cons...
|12
|Canadian actor Adam Beach walks a fine line as ...
|May 22
|GREG SELINGER ERA
|2
|Manitoba school's powwow club teaches dance, cu...
|May 22
|Bobby Picton Saus...
|6
|Ghanaian Asylum Seeker Wins Case To Stay In Canada
|May 21
|Bugs Bunny - Harp...
|8
Find what you want!
Search Manitoba Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC