Jon Gerrard eyes Manitoba Liberals' leadership
Gerrard, the MLA for River Heights, confirmed to CBC Saturday night he has eyes on the party's leadership race, but wouldn't say if it's a done deal. "It's under consideration and I'm looking at it very seriously," Gerrard said on the phone from the Liberals' annual general meeting in Brandon, Man.
