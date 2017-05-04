Jon Gerrard eyes Manitoba Liberals' l...

Jon Gerrard eyes Manitoba Liberals' leadership

53 min ago Read more: CBC News

Gerrard, the MLA for River Heights, confirmed to CBC Saturday night he has eyes on the party's leadership race, but wouldn't say if it's a done deal. "It's under consideration and I'm looking at it very seriously," Gerrard said on the phone from the Liberals' annual general meeting in Brandon, Man.

Manitoba

