'It's not safe for people of colour': Manitoban living in U.S. plans to return to Winnipeg
Robin Attas and her husband, NicolA s NarvA ez Soza, moved to Burlington, N.C., in 2013. Attas says her husband no longer feels safe because of the racism he's experienced, and they are moving back to Winnipeg.
Start the conversation, or Read more at CBC News.
Comments
Add your comments below
Manitoba Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|A month later, Winnipeg still doesn't know impl...
|Thu
|PILASTER FILMON I...
|1
|Get to know Nadia Kidwai, the new host of CBC M...
|Thu
|Kelly Leech Conse...
|1
|Use of force by Winnipeg police most often invo...
|Wed
|Jfk
|4
|Family of missing Winnipeg man worried for his ...
|Wed
|DAVID BALLS OF BRASS
|2
|Brief relief promised for six Canadians with ra...
|May 3
|Old Millennia Tramp
|1
|Bridge a 'game changer' for Winnipeg cyclists, ...
|May 1
|Gale Asker - Fund...
|4
|3 arrested after shots fired in East Kildonan, ...
|Apr 30
|Wps can suck it
|2
Find what you want!
Search Manitoba Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC