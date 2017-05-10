Islamic Social Services celebrates the Bear Clan Patrol
Bear Clan leader James Favel revived the Bear Clan Patrol after the discovery of Tina Fontaine's body in the Red River in the summer of 2014. He says it has grown from a search group to one that is bridging gaps between communities.
