Is it time to sack the humble sandbag?
When fighting floods, Canada's frontline consists of lumps of sand. Soldiers and volunteers have been sandbagging throughout Quebec and Ontario, straining their spines in archaic labour, hoping to keep their basements out of the path of least resistance.
Start the conversation, or Read more at MacLeans.
Comments
Add your comments below
Manitoba Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The Walker Theatre's journey to The Burt
|1 hr
|Randy Back-Door Man
|1
|The view of conservatism outside the Ottawa bubble
|10 hr
|Rhoda Ambrosia - ...
|1
|Winnipeg bike bridge input welcomed
|20 hr
|Gayboys4david
|10
|Posted: 45 minutes agoComments (0)Gas prices al...
|Sun
|Pea under the SHELL
|1
|A month later, Winnipeg still doesn't know impl...
|May 4
|PILASTER FILMON I...
|1
|Get to know Nadia Kidwai, the new host of CBC M...
|May 4
|Kelly Leech Conse...
|1
|Use of force by Winnipeg police most often invo...
|May 3
|Jfk
|4
Find what you want!
Search Manitoba Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC