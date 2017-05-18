Inspiring through their actions

Inspiring through their actions

Four renowned individuals embodying the values and aspirations of Thompson Rivers University will inspire graduates during Spring Convocation this June. Senator Murray Sinclair, who led Canada's Truth and Reconciliation Inquiry, health reform leader Dr. Roger Strasser, acclaimed documentary film producer Rudy Buttignol and Kamloops firefighter and global humanitarian David Sakaki An honorary degree is TRU's highest form of recognition and is awarded for demonstrated excellence in the fields of public affairs, the sciences, arts, humanities, business and philanthropy.

