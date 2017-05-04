IGM Financial Inc. Announces Election of Directors
In accordance with the Toronto Stock Exchange Company Manual, IGM Financial Inc. is issuing this news release to disclose that the nominees listed in its management proxy circular dated February 24, 2017 were elected as its directors. The detailed results of the vote at its Annual Meeting of Shareholders held earlier today in Winnipeg, Manitoba are set out below.
