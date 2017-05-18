Huge dust devil in Brandon, Man., due to warm, dry weather

David Baggaley, a meteorologist with Environment Canada, said the tiny twisters happen all the time in the spring and summer. "A very dry air mass, like we have today - Brandon is a fair bit sunnier than [Winnipeg], now - basically just the afternoon sunshine heats up the ground a lot, it warms up the air just above it ... the warm, rising air has a little bit of spin to it, and it just tightens up into a dust devil," he said.

