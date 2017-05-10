Historic Milner House unveiled as new child-care facility for 100 kids
Winnipeg's Milner House was built in 1909 for William Edwin Milner, once the president of the Winnipeg Grain Exchange. Now, it's been repurposed and renovated as Building Blocks on Balmoral, a child-care facility for up to 100 children.
Start the conversation, or Read more at CBC News.
Comments
Add your comments below
Manitoba Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Snowden Critical Of Comey Firing In Speech To C...
|8 hr
|Trump makes enemies
|2
|Winnipeg bike bridge input welcomed
|13 hr
|LITTER PEG
|11
|Asylum seeker charged with assault says he's no...
|16 hr
|CBC GEY NEWS at 11
|1
|The Walker Theatre's journey to The Burt
|Tue
|Randy Back-Door Man
|1
|The view of conservatism outside the Ottawa bubble
|Tue
|Rhoda Ambrosia - ...
|1
|Posted: 45 minutes agoComments (0)Gas prices al...
|May 7
|Pea under the SHELL
|1
|A month later, Winnipeg still doesn't know impl...
|May 4
|PILASTER FILMON I...
|1
Find what you want!
Search Manitoba Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC