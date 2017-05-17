Griffin Capital Essential Asset Reit ...

Griffin Capital Essential Asset Reit II Acquires Fully Occupied,...

Griffin Capital Company, LLC announced today, on behalf of Griffin Capital Essential Asset REIT II, Inc. , the acquisition of a three-story, Class A office building , totaling approximately 133,400 square feet, and fully occupied by Midcontinent Independent System Operator, Inc. , a provider of open access electricity transmission services throughout the Midwest and South of the United States, as well as Manitoba, Canada. The Property is currently under a long-term absolute-net lease for the next eleven years, expiring in April 2028.

Manitoba

