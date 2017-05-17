Griffin Capital Essential Asset Reit II Acquires Fully Occupied,...
Griffin Capital Company, LLC announced today, on behalf of Griffin Capital Essential Asset REIT II, Inc. , the acquisition of a three-story, Class A office building , totaling approximately 133,400 square feet, and fully occupied by Midcontinent Independent System Operator, Inc. , a provider of open access electricity transmission services throughout the Midwest and South of the United States, as well as Manitoba, Canada. The Property is currently under a long-term absolute-net lease for the next eleven years, expiring in April 2028.
