Grand chief's 120-km walk to counter Canada 150 festivities, honour resilience
A Manitoba indigenous leader plans to walk 120 kilometres next month in a decidedly different commemoration of Canada's 150th birthday. Derek Nepinak, grand chief of the Assembly of Manitoba Chiefs, said his Walk to Remember is to celebrate the resilience of indigenous people in the face of what has happened to them since Confederation.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Maple Ridge Pitt Meadows Times.
Add your comments below
Manitoba Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|1st city to ban smoking inside restaurants, Win...
|3 hr
|The Laughing Cow
|35
|Ghanaian Asylum Seeker Wins Case To Stay In Canada
|17 hr
|Bugs Bunny - Harp...
|8
|Manitoba school's powwow club teaches dance, cu...
|17 hr
|Hosanna Deerchild...
|2
|Trial Underway to Provide Scientific Validity o...
|May 19
|Cammie S
|2
|Opposition councillors claim Deane's departure ...
|May 19
|Snotberger StNorb...
|1
|Dog cull being planned on northern reserve wher...
|May 17
|chugs are still pos
|3
|Canadian-developed Ebola vaccine ready if neede...
|May 16
|CONSERVATIVE ZIKA...
|1
Find what you want!
Search Manitoba Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC