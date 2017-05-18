Grand chief's 120-km walk to counter ...

Grand chief's 120-km walk to counter Canada 150 festivities, honour resilience

Next Story Prev Story
21 hrs ago Read more: Penticton Herald

Grand Chief Derek Nepinak of the Assembly of Manitoba Chiefs discusses the ongoing rejection of Canada's Bill C-33, the "First Nations Control of First Nations Education Act" during a news conference in Ottawa on April 28, 2014. A Manitoba indigenous leader plans to walk 120 kilometres next month in a decidedly different commemoration of Canada's 150th birthday.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Penticton Herald.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Manitoba Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News 1st city to ban smoking inside restaurants, Win... 10 hr The Laughing Cow 35
News Ghanaian Asylum Seeker Wins Case To Stay In Canada Sun Bugs Bunny - Harp... 8
News Manitoba school's powwow club teaches dance, cu... Sun Hosanna Deerchild... 2
News Trial Underway to Provide Scientific Validity o... May 19 Cammie S 2
News Opposition councillors claim Deane's departure ... May 19 Snotberger StNorb... 1
News Dog cull being planned on northern reserve wher... May 17 chugs are still pos 3
News Canadian-developed Ebola vaccine ready if neede... May 16 CONSERVATIVE ZIKA... 1
See all Manitoba Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Manitoba Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. Boston Marathon
  3. Pope Francis
  4. Syria
  5. China
  1. Egypt
  2. Mexico
  3. Saudi Arabia
  4. Microsoft
  5. Health Care
More from around the web
 

Manitoba

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 19,281 • Total comments across all topics: 281,194,314

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC