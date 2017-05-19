Ghanaian Asylum Seeker Wins Case To Stay In Canada
There are 8 comments on the Ghanamma.com story from Yesterday, titled Ghanaian Asylum Seeker Wins Case To Stay In Canada. In it, Ghanamma.com reports that:
A Ghanaian asylum seeker who lost his fingers to frostbite while crossing into Manitoba from the U.S. on Christmas Eve has won his case to stay. "I'm so happy.
Join the discussion below, or Read more at Ghanamma.com.
|
Winnipeg, Canada
|
#1 Yesterday
I Just Can't Put My Finger on Why I Love CANADA so much !
I want a Job .. Milking Cows in Morden !
|
“Equality marches on! ”
Since: Apr 08
16,805
Location hidden
|
#3 Yesterday
Elroy, your self loathing is showing itself with every post you make. Start working your program, you'll feel better.
|
Winnipeg, Canada
|
#5 Yesterday
ALL of the United States is QUEER !
After All ..
Just LOOK at what You elected as a President .. Elroy !
|
#6 Yesterday
Didn't work for you.
|
Winnipeg, Canada
|
#7 Yesterday
Really, tell us more praytell! We have heard San Fransisco is fabulous! Any other slices of heaven we should be aware of?
|
“Equality marches on! ”
Since: Apr 08
16,805
Location hidden
|
#8 Yesterday
Oh, look an old drunks rolls up to the computer to defend his troll friend on Topix. Another troll with the only reason to wake up is to harass those on the gay forum.
|
Winnipeg, Canada
|
#9 Yesterday
He lived in Minneapolis some time but he didn't know how to dress for the cold and lost all his fingers to frostbite?
|
Winnipeg, Canada
|
#10 5 hrs ago
Job for Life ...
Speaking Engagements ..
NOT Pointing a Finger ... but ..
Bugs Bunny once said ..
" Eh .. Tsk Tsk Tsk .. It's a Living " !
|
|
Tell me when this thread is updated:Subscribe Now Add to my Tracker
Add your comments below
Manitoba Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|1st city to ban smoking inside restaurants, Win...
|15 min
|cough cough
|29
|Manitoba school's powwow club teaches dance, cu...
|5 hr
|Hosanna Deerchild...
|2
|Trial Underway to Provide Scientific Validity o...
|Fri
|Cammie S
|2
|Opposition councillors claim Deane's departure ...
|Fri
|Snotberger StNorb...
|1
|Dog cull being planned on northern reserve wher...
|May 17
|chugs are still pos
|3
|Canadian-developed Ebola vaccine ready if neede...
|May 16
|CONSERVATIVE ZIKA...
|1
|Ontario MPP Jagmeet Singh readies launch for fe...
|May 16
|King Pin Jagmeat
|1
Find what you want!
Search Manitoba Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC