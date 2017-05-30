Funding Cut for Winnipeg Women's Shelter
There are 2 comments on the My Manitoba.com story from Friday May 26, titled Funding Cut for Winnipeg Women's Shelter. In it, My Manitoba.com reports that:
North Point Douglas Women's Centre has had its funding cut by one third. The Winnipeg-based shelter is now facing layoffs.
Winnipeg, Canada
#1 Friday May 26
BABS JUTT to be ASSUMING CONTROL of WOMENs SHELTER !
Money will NOT Rain Down on North Point Douglas Women's Shelter !
There will NOT be $6 Million Dollars
For Babs Jutt to turn into BONUSES and RAISES !
NO MORE OZZIE OSBORNE HOUSE SHENANNIGANS !
Winnipeg, Canada
#2 Sunday May 28
But BABS .. You Gave Yourself a RAISE Again !
