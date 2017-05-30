Funding Cut for Winnipeg Women's Shelter

Funding Cut for Winnipeg Women's Shelter

There are 2 comments on the My Manitoba.com story from Friday May 26, titled Funding Cut for Winnipeg Women's Shelter. In it, My Manitoba.com reports that:

North Point Douglas Women's Centre has had its funding cut by one third. The Winnipeg-based shelter is now facing layoffs.

Join the discussion below, or Read more at My Manitoba.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies
Babs Jutt - PC Rainmaker

Winnipeg, Canada

#1 Friday May 26
BABS JUTT to be ASSUMING CONTROL of WOMENs SHELTER !

Money will NOT Rain Down on North Point Douglas Women's Shelter !
There will NOT be $6 Million Dollars
For Babs Jutt to turn into BONUSES and RAISES !

NO MORE OZZIE OSBORNE HOUSE SHENANNIGANS !
Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!
Eric Robertson - Ogimow

Winnipeg, Canada

#2 Sunday May 28
Babs Jutt - PC Rainmaker wrote:
BABS JUTT to be ASSUMING CONTROL of WOMENs SHELTER !

Money will NOT Rain Down on North Point Douglas Women's Shelter !
There will NOT be $6 Million Dollars
For Babs Jutt to turn into BONUSES and RAISES !

NO MORE OZZIE OSBORNE HOUSE SHENANNIGANS !
But BABS .. You Gave Yourself a RAISE Again !
Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!

Tell me when this thread is updated:

Subscribe Now Add to my Tracker

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Manitoba Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News An ailing boy, a residential school infirmary a... 2 hr David or David is... 24
News Football Nomads could become wanderers if polic... Tue Ng coming to town 2
News Organizers working behind the scenes to find ma... May 30 Conservative Kong... 13
News 1st city to ban smoking inside restaurants, Win... May 29 FREE PRESS BUM 91
News Hal Knows A Guy - Total Flooring May 28 Chong 4
News Red Cross official says fentanyl a risk; first-... May 28 Missing and Murde... 6
News Man who beheaded Greyhound bus passenger seekin... May 28 Jdd 4
See all Manitoba Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Manitoba Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Microsoft
  3. Tiger Woods
  4. North Korea
  5. Tornado
  1. Mexico
  2. Health Care
  3. Climate Change
  4. Egypt
  5. Stanley Cup
More from around the web
 

Manitoba

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,814 • Total comments across all topics: 281,460,857

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC