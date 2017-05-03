Franco-Manitoban claims charter viola...

Franco-Manitoban claims charter violation after RCMP officer unable to speak French

Next Story Prev Story
19 min ago Read more: CBC News

Antoine Hacault said his charter rights were violated when an RCMP officer declined to respond to him in French during a traffic stop last year. When Antoine Hacault was pulled over for an alleged speeding infraction last year he didn't hesitate before speaking with the attending officer in his primary language: French.

Start the conversation, or Read more at CBC News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Manitoba Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Use of force by Winnipeg police most often invo... 10 hr Jfk 4
News Family of missing Winnipeg man worried for his ... 11 hr DAVID BALLS OF BRASS 2
News Brief relief promised for six Canadians with ra... Wed Old Millennia Tramp 1
News Bridge a 'game changer' for Winnipeg cyclists, ... May 1 Gale Asker - Fund... 4
News 3 arrested after shots fired in East Kildonan, ... Apr 30 Wps can suck it 2
News Ellen Gibb: Canada's oldest person turns 112 Apr 30 Underlined and ta... 2
Winkler Mosque Apr 30 Annie 2
See all Manitoba Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Manitoba Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Egypt
  3. Mexico
  4. Iran
  5. North Korea
  1. China
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Health Care
More from around the web
 

Manitoba

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,346 • Total comments across all topics: 280,762,212

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC