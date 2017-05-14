Forget unicorn and mermaid hair - piz...

Forget unicorn and mermaid hair - pizza hair is where it's at

There are 1 comment on the Metro story from Sunday, titled Forget unicorn and mermaid hair - pizza hair is where it's at.

Brought to you by the same innovative team behind unicorn frappucino hair , this secret pizza inspired undercut is setting the 'hair goals' bar sky high. Those lucky enough to be located near the Saphire Hair Salon, in Winnipeg, Manitoba are in luck.

Amos N Andys Hair

Winnipeg, Canada

#1 Sunday
Beans and Bannock Hair .. Amos and Andy's Hair Bizarre on north Main !

They know Sapphire too !
Manitoba

