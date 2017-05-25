Forest fire prompts evacuations of Re...

Forest fire prompts evacuations of Red Sucker Lake First Nation: Red Cross

14 hrs ago Read more: GlobalNews

The Canadian Red Cross will be helping evacuate "at least 300" residents of Red Sucker Lake First Nation Thursday, according to a news release. A forest fire in northeastern Manitoba prompted the First Nation leadership and Indigenous and Northern Affairs Canada to begin evacuations of those "whose health would be at the greatest risk."

Manitoba

