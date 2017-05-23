Forest fire prompts evacuations in Re...

Forest fire prompts evacuations in Red Sucker Lake First Nation

Next Story Prev Story
38 min ago Read more: CBC News

A forest fire near Red Sucker Lake First Nation is forcing people with health concerns to fly out of the community. The first flights left for the fly-in community Thursday and some have already begun to transport people to Winnipeg where they will be housed in hotels.

Start the conversation, or Read more at CBC News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Manitoba Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Winnipeg police ID victim in Central Park-area ... 1 hr BOGO HARUMPH 1
News 1st city to ban smoking inside restaurants, Win... 1 hr Licking a Dirty A... 77
News Winnipeg mail carrier says he was pressured to ... 9 hr Darwin Sorts Firs... 1
News Westjet B737 at Winnipeg on May 16th 2017, runw... 20 hr WESTJET 737 Flyer 1
News Immigrants to Canada helped build the nation Wed Portly in McNeil 3
News Canadian actor Adam Beach walks a fine line as ... Wed Transient Jobs Pi... 6
News Organizers working behind the scenes to find ma... Wed Walter Weird Cons... 12
See all Manitoba Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Manitoba Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. Health Care
  3. Pope Francis
  4. Microsoft
  5. China
  1. Afghanistan
  2. Iran
  3. Gay Marriage
  4. Recession
  5. Syria
More from around the web
 

Manitoba

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,550 • Total comments across all topics: 281,274,588

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC