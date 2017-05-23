Forest fire prompts evacuations in Red Sucker Lake First Nation
A forest fire near Red Sucker Lake First Nation is forcing people with health concerns to fly out of the community. The first flights left for the fly-in community Thursday and some have already begun to transport people to Winnipeg where they will be housed in hotels.
