Football Nomads could become wanderers if police station rises on stadium site

The North Winnipeg Nomads may be forced to live up to their wandering namesake if the City of Winnipeg follows through on a proposal to build a new police station on the site of football club's stadium. The City of Winnipeg is eyeing up Charlie Krupp Stadium on the Old Exhibition Grounds along McPhillips Street as the preferred place to build a new North District police station that would replace the dilapidated and cramped District 3 station on Hartford Avenue in West Kildonan.

Manitoba

