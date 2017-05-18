Flora's alphabet adventure: Toastmaster explores Manitoba's communities, from A to Z
Flora Schalla and her husband Ray beside a hay rake at the Lundar Museum. Schalla's father used a similar rake on her family's farm when she was growing up.
Start the conversation, or Read more at CBC News.
Comments
Add your comments below
Manitoba Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|1st city to ban smoking inside restaurants, Win...
|19 min
|Cantbelieve Whati...
|26
|Ghanaian Asylum Seeker Wins Case To Stay In Canada
|58 min
|Bugs Bunny - Harp...
|8
|Manitoba school's powwow club teaches dance, cu...
|1 hr
|Hosanna Deerchild...
|2
|Trial Underway to Provide Scientific Validity o...
|Fri
|Cammie S
|2
|Opposition councillors claim Deane's departure ...
|Fri
|Snotberger StNorb...
|1
|Dog cull being planned on northern reserve wher...
|May 17
|chugs are still pos
|3
|Canadian-developed Ebola vaccine ready if neede...
|May 16
|CONSERVATIVE ZIKA...
|1
Find what you want!
Search Manitoba Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC