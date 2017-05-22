First taste of summer at RMNP
By and large, May long weekend campers found what they were looking for at Clear Lake - be it, some time for relaxation or a hint of the summer to come. In Noah Peto's case, the eight-year-old was looking for something special.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Brandon Sun.
Comments
Add your comments below
Manitoba Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|1st city to ban smoking inside restaurants, Win...
|4 hr
|Hillary LOST
|54
|Canadian actor Adam Beach walks a fine line as ...
|8 hr
|Keep on piping
|4
|Canadian actor Adam Beach walks a fine line as ...
|12 hr
|GREG SELINGER ERA
|2
|Manitoba school's powwow club teaches dance, cu...
|16 hr
|Bobby Picton Saus...
|6
|Immigrants to Canada helped build the nation
|18 hr
|First Nations Wat...
|1
|Ghanaian Asylum Seeker Wins Case To Stay In Canada
|Sun
|Bugs Bunny - Harp...
|8
|Trial Underway to Provide Scientific Validity o...
|May 19
|Cammie S
|2
Find what you want!
Search Manitoba Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC