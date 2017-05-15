Fire spreads through apartment near Ikea, new Winnipeg outlet mall
Plumes of dark smoke billowed from the roof of the multi-level building near an Ikea store on Sterling Lyon Parkway near Kenaston Boulevard. The nearby Outlet Collection Winnipeg opened earlier this month.
Start the conversation, or Read more at CBC News.
