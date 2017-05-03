Finborough Theatre Celebrates Canada's 150th Birthday with Footprints on the Moon
"What's wrong with me? Something's got to be awful wrong with me. Why am I never enough for people?" As part of the Finborough Theatre's celebrations of Canada's 150th birthday, a new production commissioned by the Finborough Theatre of the European premiere of Footprints On The Moon by one of Canada's most acclaimed playwrights, Maureen Hunter, runs at the Finborough Theatre, playing Sunday and Monday evenings and Tuesday matinees from Sunday, 28 May 2017 .
Start the conversation, or Read more at BroadwayWorld.com.
Add your comments below
Manitoba Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Get to know Nadia Kidwai, the new host of CBC M...
|11 hr
|Kelly Leech Conse...
|1
|Use of force by Winnipeg police most often invo...
|22 hr
|Jfk
|4
|Family of missing Winnipeg man worried for his ...
|23 hr
|DAVID BALLS OF BRASS
|2
|Brief relief promised for six Canadians with ra...
|Wed
|Old Millennia Tramp
|1
|Bridge a 'game changer' for Winnipeg cyclists, ...
|May 1
|Gale Asker - Fund...
|4
|3 arrested after shots fired in East Kildonan, ...
|Apr 30
|Wps can suck it
|2
|Ellen Gibb: Canada's oldest person turns 112
|Apr 30
|Underlined and ta...
|2
Find what you want!
Search Manitoba Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC