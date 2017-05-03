Finborough Theatre Celebrates Canada'...

Finborough Theatre Celebrates Canada's 150th Birthday with Footprints on the Moon

Next Story Prev Story
Wednesday Read more: BroadwayWorld.com

"What's wrong with me? Something's got to be awful wrong with me. Why am I never enough for people?" As part of the Finborough Theatre's celebrations of Canada's 150th birthday, a new production commissioned by the Finborough Theatre of the European premiere of Footprints On The Moon by one of Canada's most acclaimed playwrights, Maureen Hunter, runs at the Finborough Theatre, playing Sunday and Monday evenings and Tuesday matinees from Sunday, 28 May 2017 .

Start the conversation, or Read more at BroadwayWorld.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Manitoba Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Get to know Nadia Kidwai, the new host of CBC M... 11 hr Kelly Leech Conse... 1
News Use of force by Winnipeg police most often invo... 22 hr Jfk 4
News Family of missing Winnipeg man worried for his ... 23 hr DAVID BALLS OF BRASS 2
News Brief relief promised for six Canadians with ra... Wed Old Millennia Tramp 1
News Bridge a 'game changer' for Winnipeg cyclists, ... May 1 Gale Asker - Fund... 4
News 3 arrested after shots fired in East Kildonan, ... Apr 30 Wps can suck it 2
News Ellen Gibb: Canada's oldest person turns 112 Apr 30 Underlined and ta... 2
See all Manitoba Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Manitoba Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. China
  3. Syria
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Iran
  1. Mexico
  2. Boston Marathon
  3. Health Care
  4. Egypt
  5. South Korea
More from around the web
 

Manitoba

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,983 • Total comments across all topics: 280,774,350

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC