Financial literacy workshop in Brandon to focus on long-term investing

Abhinay Kumar, a volunteer instructor from TD Canada Trust, works with recent immigrants during a Money Matters workshop last November. The Brandon Literacy Council is joining ABC Life Literacy Canada to host another free workshop tonight at 129 12th St., starting at 6:30 p.m. Finances are extremely tight for about half of Manitobans, with just greater than 50 per cent of those surveyed reportedly $200 or less away from not being able to pay their bills and debt servicing obligations.

