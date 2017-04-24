Family of missing Winnipeg man worrie...

Family of missing Winnipeg man worried for his safety

Next Story Prev Story
13 min ago Read more: CBC News

Family of a missing Winnipeg man have been putting up dozens of posters around the city hoping that someone has seen 33-year-old Jason Desmarais. The family of a missing Winnipeg man has been putting up posters and searching different areas of the city, hoping to find anything that will lead them to the 33-year-old father of eight.

Start the conversation, or Read more at CBC News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Manitoba Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News 3 arrested after shots fired in East Kildonan, ... 8 hr Wps can suck it 2
News Ellen Gibb: Canada's oldest person turns 112 8 hr Underlined and ta... 2
Winkler Mosque 12 hr Annie 2
Ritchot Mayor resigns amid scandal 12 hr Annie 2
News Bridge a 'game changer' for Winnipeg cyclists, ... 13 hr chugs are still pos 2
News Manitoba insurance takes back Star Trek fan's p... 14 hr chugs are POS 8
News 'We knew this was coming': Manitoba lumber comp... Sat Waikiki Vermin 6
See all Manitoba Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Manitoba Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. North Korea
  4. Egypt
  5. Afghanistan
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Mexico
  3. Health Care
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Letterman
More from around the web
 

Manitoba

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,414 • Total comments across all topics: 280,689,472

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC