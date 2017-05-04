Elon prof says racism forcing her family from US
Robin Attas, an assistant professor of music, said Thursday that she has enjoyed her work at Elon, but life off campus has become unbearable for her and her husband, Nicolas Narvaez, a native of Nicaragua. Attas recalled the time Narvaez was in the front yard of the couple's Burlington home with their two young children when someone driving by hurled racial epithets and a bottle at him.
