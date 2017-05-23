'Don't be afraid to call it a day': H...

'Don't be afraid to call it a day': How to stay safe on Manitoba's waterways

When you end up with a capsized boat in cold water, like in the lakes in northern Manitoba, the consequences can be deadly. The cold water near the causeway that connects to the Burntwood River, just northwest of Thompson, Man., about 650 kilometres north of Winnipeg, led to the tragic deaths of two fathers and their two sons on Monday.

Manitoba

