Dog scam has disappointed pet owners howling

Megan Rodgers, with the Pembina Valley Humane Society, says hearing of scams like the type reported in Winkler are frustrating because local animals, like Whiskey, a Border Collie mix, are waiting for homes. Police in Winkler, Man., are asking people to be extra vigilant when buying goods online after three people were scammed out of hundreds of dollars when they bought dogs that they never received.

