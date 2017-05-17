Dog cull being planned on northern reserve where woman fatally mauled
There are 3 comments on the Cape Breton Post story from 22 hrs ago, titled Dog cull being planned on northern reserve where woman fatally mauled. In it, Cape Breton Post reports that:
As leaders on a northern Manitoba First Nation plan a cull of stray dogs, some rescue groups and veterinarians in the province say there should be more spay and neuter clinics in remote areas. The issue has taken on new urgency after the mauling death of a 24-year-old woman last weekend in Little Grand Rapids, a fly-in settlement 300 kilometres northeast of Winnipeg.
Join the discussion below, or Read more at Cape Breton Post.
|
Winnipeg, Canada
|
#1 10 hrs ago
Screw the spay neuter crap. We have idiots bring dogs from Korea to save them from the cooking pot. One guy, one gun and a box of ammunition is all it takes. And if he sees cats, well lets cull them too.
|
Winnipeg, Canada
|
#2 9 hrs ago
cull the indians would make much more sense...
|
Winnipeg, Canada
|
#3 2 hrs ago
Cull the cops.
|
|
Tell me when this thread is updated:Subscribe Now Add to my Tracker
Add your comments below
Manitoba Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|1st city to ban smoking inside restaurants, Win...
|7 hr
|New gang in winnipeg
|5
|Canadian-developed Ebola vaccine ready if neede...
|Tue
|CONSERVATIVE ZIKA...
|1
|Ontario MPP Jagmeet Singh readies launch for fe...
|Tue
|King Pin Jagmeat
|1
|The view of conservatism outside the Ottawa bubble
|May 15
|Rhoda Ambrosia - ...
|2
|'Whole body was smoking:' Kids throw dog into f...
|May 15
|Cooper Joe Namath
|8
|Tax-efficient strategies for stretching your ne...
|May 14
|Central America
|2
|Two Picasso exhibitions open at the Winnipeg Ar...
|May 14
|Jonny Two Shirts
|4
Find what you want!
Search Manitoba Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC