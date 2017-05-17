Dog cull being planned on northern re...

Dog cull being planned on northern reserve where woman fatally mauled

There are 3 comments on the Cape Breton Post story from 22 hrs ago, titled Dog cull being planned on northern reserve where woman fatally mauled. In it, Cape Breton Post reports that:

As leaders on a northern Manitoba First Nation plan a cull of stray dogs, some rescue groups and veterinarians in the province say there should be more spay and neuter clinics in remote areas. The issue has taken on new urgency after the mauling death of a 24-year-old woman last weekend in Little Grand Rapids, a fly-in settlement 300 kilometres northeast of Winnipeg.

Cull them all

Winnipeg, Canada

#1 10 hrs ago
Screw the spay neuter crap. We have idiots bring dogs from Korea to save them from the cooking pot. One guy, one gun and a box of ammunition is all it takes. And if he sees cats, well lets cull them too.

indians are braindead

Winnipeg, Canada

#2 9 hrs ago
Cull them all wrote:
Screw the spay neuter crap. We have idiots bring dogs from Korea to save them from the cooking pot. One guy, one gun and a box of ammunition is all it takes. And if he sees cats, well lets cull them too.
cull the indians would make much more sense...

chugs are still pos

Winnipeg, Canada

#3 2 hrs ago
Cull the cops.
Manitoba

