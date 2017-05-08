DNA evidence unravels mystery of miss...

DNA evidence unravels mystery of missing Manitoba solider from WW1

Next Story Prev Story
13 hrs ago Read more: GlobalNews

WATCH: Carl Kletke, a historian in the Casualty Identification program, said by using history and forensic anthropology they were able to identity the solider who was lost over 100 years ago. More than 100 years ago, Private Reginald Joseph Winfield Johnston went missing after leaving his Manitoba town to go serve in the First World War.

Start the conversation, or Read more at GlobalNews.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Manitoba Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Winnipeg bike bridge input welcomed 5 hr Gayboys4david 10
News Posted: 45 minutes agoComments (0)Gas prices al... Sun Pea under the SHELL 1
News A month later, Winnipeg still doesn't know impl... May 4 PILASTER FILMON I... 1
News Get to know Nadia Kidwai, the new host of CBC M... May 4 Kelly Leech Conse... 1
News Use of force by Winnipeg police most often invo... May 3 Jfk 4
News Family of missing Winnipeg man worried for his ... May 3 DAVID BALLS OF BRASS 2
News Brief relief promised for six Canadians with ra... May 3 Old Millennia Tramp 1
See all Manitoba Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Manitoba Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. North Korea
  3. Health Care
  4. South Korea
  5. Syria
  1. Mexico
  2. Gunman
  3. Iran
  4. Egypt
  5. Kentucky Derby
More from around the web
 

Manitoba

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,504 • Total comments across all topics: 280,877,665

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC