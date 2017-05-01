Deadly ATV crash near Portage
Portage la Prairie RCMP responded to a single-vehicle all-terrain vehicle collision on a dirt trail just off Provincial Road 331, near the Hoop and Holler bend on Saturday evening. When police arrived on scene a 31-year-old unresponsive male was transported to hospital, where he was pronounced dead.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Brandon Sun.
Add your comments below
Manitoba Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Family of missing Winnipeg man worried for his ...
|17 hr
|Grant from wfp
|1
|Bridge a 'game changer' for Winnipeg cyclists, ...
|Mon
|Gale Asker - Fund...
|4
|3 arrested after shots fired in East Kildonan, ...
|Sun
|Wps can suck it
|2
|Ellen Gibb: Canada's oldest person turns 112
|Sun
|Underlined and ta...
|2
|Winkler Mosque
|Apr 30
|Annie
|2
|Ritchot Mayor resigns amid scandal
|Apr 30
|Annie
|2
|Manitoba insurance takes back Star Trek fan's p...
|Apr 30
|chugs are POS
|8
Find what you want!
Search Manitoba Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC