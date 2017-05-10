Daseke, Inc. Announces First Quarter 2017 Earnings
Daseke, Inc. , the largest owner and a leading consolidator of open deck specialized transportation solutions in North America, today announced earnings results for the 2017 first quarter. Revenue for the quarter was $160.4 million compared with $156.9 million for the same period in 2016.
