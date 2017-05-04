Daseke Inc. adds The Schilli Companies, Big Freight Systems, to its stable

Daseke Inc., the largest owner and a leading consolidator of open-deck specialized transportation solutions in North America, welcomes two leading open deck specialized transportation companies - The Schilli Companies, headquartered in Indiana, and Canada-based Big Freight Systems Inc., headquartered in Winnipeg, Manitoba. Daseke is the largest owner of open-deck equipment in North America, yet accounts for less than 1 percent of this highly fragmented $133 billion market.

