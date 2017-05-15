CPMA 2017 expo booths No. 2
DIVEMEX: What started as a tomato growing operation in Culiacan, Mexico, has expanded far beyond anyone's expectations for Etzatlan, Mexico-based Divemex, and that's the inspiration behind the company's new branding: Growing Beyond Expectations. Unveiled at CPMA, the new branding will take shape in social media and through packaging when Divemex starts harvesting its next crop in September, says Luis de Saracho , CEO, along with Jaime Tamayo, operations director.
